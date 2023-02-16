Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Drops By 13.2%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $148.80. 1,102,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,492. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $114.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

