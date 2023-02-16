Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Rises By 6.5%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Cingulate

In other Cingulate news, Director Gregg Wm Givens bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregg Wm Givens purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,355.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 975,165 shares in the company, valued at $955,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 141,388 shares of company stock valued at $129,998. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cingulate in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cingulate Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CING traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 46,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Further Reading

