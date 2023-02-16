Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rises By 15.5%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Citizens & Northern Price Performance
NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $25.87.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
Featured Stories
