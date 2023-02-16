Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Grows By 13.5%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 570,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 319,604 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,193,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth $3,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Despegar.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 155,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $478.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.89. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Despegar.com

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.