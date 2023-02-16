Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Drops By 16.6%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,168,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 4,998,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.4 days.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,201. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.