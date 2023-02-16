Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Drops By 20.4%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $643.64. 7,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $616.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $439.80 and a fifty-two week high of $678.61.

Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement

About Fairfax Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.54%.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.