Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Declines By 9.5%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 336,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 819,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 762,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 949,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,822. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

