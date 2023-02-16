Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Declines By 10.5%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.03. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

