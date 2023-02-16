Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Declines By 10.5%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FedEx Price Performance
NYSE FDX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.03. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.