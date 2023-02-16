Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Rises By 6.2%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,643,400 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 2,488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,434.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

