Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Rises By 6.3%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 554,753 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,101,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 25.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 462,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 602,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,559. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

