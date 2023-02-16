Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expands By 5.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 16,400,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 2,419,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,086. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
