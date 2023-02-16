Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Declines By 12.4%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 304,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

InflaRx Stock Performance

About InflaRx

IFRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 46,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,323. InflaRx has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

