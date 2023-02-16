Short Interest in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Grows By 9.4%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in INmune Bio by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in INmune Bio by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 72,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $180.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.04. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

