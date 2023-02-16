Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Rises By 9.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 4,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

