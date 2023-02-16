Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Rises By 9.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 4,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
