Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Drops By 10.2%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 15,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco Stock Down 1.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,765,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,729,000 after purchasing an additional 836,828 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 2,294,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,093. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

