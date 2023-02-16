Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Declines By 19.7%

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 683,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

