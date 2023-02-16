Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Increases By 12.2%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 516,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

MEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

