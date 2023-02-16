Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 64.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,496.38.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.48 on Thursday, reaching $2,527.06. 91,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,457. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,676.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,219.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,006.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

