Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Adobe by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 22,882 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 581,697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $159,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 10,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 229,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.59. 828,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.17. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $479.21. The company has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.67.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

