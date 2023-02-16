Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $8.25 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.11. 963,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $429.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

