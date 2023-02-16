Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,024 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 455,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

