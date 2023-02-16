Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,434 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,793 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,452. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. 3,838,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,224,149. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

