Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 6%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.05. 43,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 119,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on SGHT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Sight Sciences Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company has a market cap of $575.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences Company Profile
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
