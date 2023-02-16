Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 6%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.05. 43,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 119,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGHT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company has a market cap of $575.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

