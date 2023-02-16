Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,200,000 after acquiring an additional 201,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton stock opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.