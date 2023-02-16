Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $90,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.61. The company had a trading volume of 263,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,642. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day moving average is $268.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

