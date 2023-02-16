Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $33.08 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,631 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 143,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.83%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

