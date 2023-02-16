Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 583,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of onsemi worth $36,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 367,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after buying an additional 300,254 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 104,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in onsemi by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

