Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 11,858 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,561 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

ADBE stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.06. The stock had a trading volume of 455,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.17. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

