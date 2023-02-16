Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,098 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $142,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.02. 622,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,055. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $263.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

