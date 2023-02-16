Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,658 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $41,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 565,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,760 shares of company stock worth $5,525,172. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

