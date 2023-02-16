Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,986 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $48,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.40. 124,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,846. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

