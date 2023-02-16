Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $142.83 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Sourceless has a market cap of $142.83 million and $192.83 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00027737 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00216352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.14 or 1.00022821 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00680164 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $54.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

