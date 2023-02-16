S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Sally Moore Sells 3,499 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $367.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

