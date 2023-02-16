Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LOV opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

