Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Price Performance
NYSE LOV opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks
In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.