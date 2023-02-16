SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 149,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $29.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

