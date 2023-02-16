SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 443,161 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,601,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $70.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.