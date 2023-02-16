Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

EDTXF stock remained flat at $0.23 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,040. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc, Dialco Medical Inc, and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents.

