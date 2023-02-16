Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Spectral Medical Stock Performance
EDTXF stock remained flat at $0.23 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,040. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectral Medical (EDTXF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.