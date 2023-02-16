Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital
In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:SRC opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
