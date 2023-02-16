Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRC opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

