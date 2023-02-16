St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

