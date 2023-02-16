Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.85. 29,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 17,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Star Equity Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

About Star Equity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

See Also

