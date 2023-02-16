Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.85. 29,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 17,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Star Equity Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
