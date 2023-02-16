Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $130.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.
Generac Stock Up 0.4 %
GNRC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 798,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
