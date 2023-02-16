Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $130.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Generac Stock Up 0.4 %

GNRC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 798,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

