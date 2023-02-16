Stifel Nicolaus Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.19.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

