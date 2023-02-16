Stifel Nicolaus Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.19.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.