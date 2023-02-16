Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 81,419 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 367% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,440 put options.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.61. 21,541,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,597,553. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.