StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of RDHL opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
