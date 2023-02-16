StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.