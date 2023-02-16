StockNews.com Downgrades Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) to Buy

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Radiant Logistics Trading Down 4.4 %
RLGT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.96. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.09.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
