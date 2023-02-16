StockNews.com Downgrades Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) to Buy

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 4.4 %

RLGT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.96. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

