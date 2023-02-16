Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.29 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $183,022.98 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $228.98 or 0.00926496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00419893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.70 or 0.27814476 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 230.02145575 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $240,895.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.