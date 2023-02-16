Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as high as C$9.54. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 902,695 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGY shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$880.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

