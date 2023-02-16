Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as high as C$9.54. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 902,695 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGY shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$880.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
