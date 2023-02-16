Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,016,887 shares traded.

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £15.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

