Susan Daimler Sells 4,103 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ZG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,128. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 103.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.