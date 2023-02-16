SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74.08 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00005749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $314.83 million and approximately $74.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.